Royal Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,373,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 96,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,067,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 75,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,573,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of DFIV stock opened at $34.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.94. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $30.19 and a 12 month high of $34.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

