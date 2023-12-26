S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC decreased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,392 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 2.9% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $38,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 101.5% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Northcoast Research downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $626.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total transaction of $756,393.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,529,103. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total transaction of $1,131,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,914,008.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,529,103. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,377 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,511 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ:COST opened at $671.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $594.22 and its 200 day moving average is $564.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $681.91. The company has a market capitalization of $298.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $15.00 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

