Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Purchased by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 3,929.1% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,865,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794,472 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Sanofi by 276.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468,271 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Sanofi by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,626,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,832 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,556,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,284,000 after buying an additional 1,282,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,733,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,513,000 after buying an additional 1,251,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SNY shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Sanofi Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SNY stock opened at $48.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.33. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $42.63 and a twelve month high of $57.82. The company has a market capitalization of $123.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

