Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Friedenthal Financial

Friedenthal Financial decreased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $48.38 on Tuesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.65 and a 52 week high of $49.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.99.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

