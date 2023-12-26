Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Acquired by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 160.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 541,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,865,000 after buying an additional 333,656 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 65.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 9,629 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $52.12 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $54.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.33.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

