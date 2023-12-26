ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in ServiceNow by 357.5% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in ServiceNow by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in ServiceNow by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,098,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW stock opened at $697.55 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $353.62 and a 1 year high of $720.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $643.24 and its 200-day moving average is $592.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.36, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $665.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $621.39.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total value of $554,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,484 shares in the company, valued at $8,589,749. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total value of $554,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,484 shares in the company, valued at $8,589,749. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,938. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,383 shares of company stock worth $7,265,612. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

