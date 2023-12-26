SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 2,634 Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EWW. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 71.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 6,136 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 77,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,275,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,987,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 310.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,708,000 after buying an additional 147,369 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 34,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWW opened at $67.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12-month low of $49.37 and a 12-month high of $69.72.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

