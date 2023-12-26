SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 138.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,485 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITCI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 57.9% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Insider Activity at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In related news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 42,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $2,358,322.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,211. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 21,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,382,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 42,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $2,358,322.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,211. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $70.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.70 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.73 and its 200-day moving average is $58.31. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.01 and a 1 year high of $71.78.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.34. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 24.91% and a negative net margin of 36.92%. The business had revenue of $126.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.35 million. Analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ITCI shares. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.30.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ITCI

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.