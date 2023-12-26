SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,818 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 17.4% in the second quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 77,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 11,458 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 19.2% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 113,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 18,337 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.1% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 116,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 15.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 226,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,866,000 after acquiring an additional 31,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 36.5% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 679,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,626,000 after acquiring an additional 181,828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.97.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $36.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $53.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,518.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial



Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

