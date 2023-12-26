SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,582 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.07% of Kirby worth $3,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kirby by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,616,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $341,285,000 after acquiring an additional 54,667 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kirby by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,313,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $370,370,000 after acquiring an additional 14,447 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kirby by 923.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,248,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $273,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833,471 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Kirby by 2.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,483,702 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $191,118,000 after acquiring an additional 68,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Kirby by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,022,078 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $145,974,000 after acquiring an additional 59,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kirby news, insider Dorman Lynn Strahan sold 3,876 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.22, for a total value of $299,304.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,349.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kirby news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $402,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,006 shares in the company, valued at $5,155,043.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dorman Lynn Strahan sold 3,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.22, for a total value of $299,304.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,349.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,876 shares of company stock valued at $1,009,125 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kirby Stock Performance

Kirby stock opened at $80.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Kirby Co. has a 12 month low of $60.14 and a 12 month high of $87.52.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The shipping company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $764.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.43 million. Kirby had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KEX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kirby in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Kirby from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kirby has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

