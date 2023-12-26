SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT increased its holdings in ONEOK by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 698,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,119,000 after purchasing an additional 95,725 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in ONEOK by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,841,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,659,000 after purchasing an additional 618,166 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,998,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,006,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in ONEOK by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OKE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Scotiabank raised ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

ONEOK Stock Up 0.9 %

ONEOK stock opened at $70.16 on Tuesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $71.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.67.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 70.09%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

