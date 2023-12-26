SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 17,634 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,634 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 16,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 16,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $625,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 19,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 58,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $17.41 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $21.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.09 and its 200 day moving average is $16.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 290.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.77.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $558.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.61 million. Research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $350,838.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,743,119 shares in the company, valued at $27,924,766.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $350,838.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,743,119 shares in the company, valued at $27,924,766.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $79,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 208,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,135,991.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 989,677 shares of company stock worth $19,328,329 over the last 90 days. 13.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

