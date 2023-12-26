SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 2,634 Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $3,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1,496.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 885,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,043,000 after purchasing an additional 829,785 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,250,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,857,000 after buying an additional 555,612 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1,348.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 586,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,003,000 after buying an additional 546,015 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1,699.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 485,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,202,000 after purchasing an additional 458,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NSI Retail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $23,693,000.

Shares of EWW opened at $67.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.25. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12-month low of $49.37 and a 12-month high of $69.72.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

