SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 6,041 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $3,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 76.3% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Five Below by 93.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period.

Get Five Below alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FIVE shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $224.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.89.

Five Below Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $202.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 41.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $186.30 and its 200 day moving average is $183.75. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.57 and a 1 year high of $220.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $736.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.04 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below Company Profile

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.