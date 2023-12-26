SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 64,452 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 402.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,453 shares of the local business review company’s stock after buying an additional 64,452 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.12% of Yelp worth $3,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Yelp by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 755 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Yelp by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 11,676 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Yelp by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 38,200 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Yelp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,407,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Yelp by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,302 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YELP opened at $48.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.19. Yelp Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.85 and a 12 month high of $48.99.

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The local business review company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $345.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.24 million. Yelp had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 13.23%. Equities analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 10,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $451,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,112,010 shares in the company, valued at $95,251,651. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 25,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $1,162,141.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 168,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,720,587. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $451,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,112,010 shares in the company, valued at $95,251,651. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,178 shares of company stock worth $3,755,628 over the last three months. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on YELP shares. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Yelp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yelp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Yelp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yelp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.44.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

