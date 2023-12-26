SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,159 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $3,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in BioNTech during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in BioNTech by 7,125.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in BioNTech by 61.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BNTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $106.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, November 27th. HSBC downgraded shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $124.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BioNTech from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.46.

BNTX opened at $105.33 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.17. The firm has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.27. BioNTech SE has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $179.98. The company has a current ratio of 10.38, a quick ratio of 10.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $1.26. The company had revenue of $895.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.50 million. BioNTech had a net margin of 41.09% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

