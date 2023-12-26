SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,719 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of Flowserve worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLS. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 682.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Flowserve in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FLS. Mizuho upped their price objective on Flowserve from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup began coverage on Flowserve in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flowserve currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $41.32 on Tuesday. Flowserve Co. has a one year low of $29.73 and a one year high of $41.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.21 and its 200 day moving average is $38.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Flowserve’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

