SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 49.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,706 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $3,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HOLX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 98,061.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,086,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,788,323,000 after purchasing an additional 22,063,741 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Hologic by 227.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363,687 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 80.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,984,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $725,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992,822 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $175,900,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 506.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,711,592 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,300 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $71.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $87.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. Hologic had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

In other Hologic news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $538,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,827 shares in the company, valued at $921,619.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $687,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,049.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $538,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,827 shares in the company, valued at $921,619.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Featured Articles

