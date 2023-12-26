SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.41 Million Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,354 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 11,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $519,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,014,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,270,000. 57.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RSG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.77.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.6 %

RSG stock opened at $162.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.98. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.58 and a fifty-two week high of $167.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.68.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.39%.

Republic Services declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.