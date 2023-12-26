SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.47 Million Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 3,064.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,093 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,458 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Watts Water Technologies worth $3,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WTS. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 12.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,288 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $2,395,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $14,626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WTS shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $198.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.60.

Watts Water Technologies Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of WTS opened at $209.99 on Tuesday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.10 and a 12-month high of $212.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $190.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.46.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $504.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.56%.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

Read More

