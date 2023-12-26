SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 286.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,782 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,775,000 after buying an additional 51,045 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,225,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,488,000 after purchasing an additional 26,965 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 932,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,804,000 after purchasing an additional 82,729 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,996,000 after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 19.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 596,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,937,000 after purchasing an additional 98,435 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kinsale Capital Group

In other news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total transaction of $307,679.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 440 shares in the company, valued at $160,974. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total value of $307,679.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,974. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.48, for a total transaction of $1,373,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,117 shares in the company, valued at $105,145,067.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KNSL shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $434.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $521.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.14.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of KNSL opened at $332.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $359.69 and a 200 day moving average of $378.06. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.90 and a 52-week high of $457.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.38. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $377.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.79%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Further Reading

