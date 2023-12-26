SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 1,572.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 373,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 350,754 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.18% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $3,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 168.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Performance

NYSE:SHO opened at $10.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average of $9.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.20. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Increases Dividend

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $247.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.52 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 9.61%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. This is an increase from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is presently 55.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sunstone Hotel Investors

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

(Free Report)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.