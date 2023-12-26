SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report) by 33.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,552 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.27% of SMART Global worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 65.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 42.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 93.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the second quarter valued at about $64,000.

In other SMART Global news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $37,785.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SGH shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of SMART Global from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Shares of SGH opened at $18.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.94. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $29.99.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 29.99% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $316.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

