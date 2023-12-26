SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $3.09 Million in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 target price (up previously from $307.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.88.

In related news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total value of $749,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,782.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.82, for a total value of $1,342,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,191,588.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total transaction of $749,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,782.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,605 shares of company stock valued at $6,380,605 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $218.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.93. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $204.44 and a 1 year high of $280.88.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $609.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.82 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.82% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 19.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

