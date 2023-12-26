SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $3.27 Million in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 57,481 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.07% of AAON at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAON. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AAON by 321.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,819,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,594 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AAON by 11.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,384,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $700,098,000 after acquiring an additional 775,266 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AAON by 604.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 528,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,058,000 after acquiring an additional 453,103 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in AAON during the second quarter worth about $40,120,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in AAON by 81.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 767,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,749,000 after acquiring an additional 344,398 shares in the last quarter. 47.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StockNews.com began coverage on AAON in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a "hold" rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:AAON opened at $73.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 0.86. AAON, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.87 and a 12-month high of $73.66.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $311.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.63 million. AAON had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 15.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is 15.61%.

In other AAON news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 99,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $6,340,636.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,898 shares in the company, valued at $3,421,445.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at $966,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 99,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $6,340,636.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,421,445.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,093 shares of company stock worth $10,451,751 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

