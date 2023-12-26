SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $3.32 Million in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 77,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,315,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Sprouts Farmers Market as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter worth $524,000. Paralel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter valued at about $1,983,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter valued at about $349,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 13,150.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter valued at about $35,068,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SFM has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.38.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $48.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.54. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $49.35.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 102,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total transaction of $4,182,626.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,666.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 109,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $5,073,205.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,082.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 102,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total value of $4,182,626.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,460 shares in the company, valued at $588,666.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 291,767 shares of company stock valued at $12,501,876 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Articles

