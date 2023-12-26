SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 91.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,255 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 146,139 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS opened at $275.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $154.88 and a one year high of $279.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.58, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $260.01 and a 200 day moving average of $243.75.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,687,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,687,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.44, for a total value of $324,200.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,727 shares of company stock valued at $5,524,594. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.50.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

