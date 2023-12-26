SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 17,123 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 212.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,184 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,123 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $3,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Baidu by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Baidu by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $114.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.32 and a twelve month high of $160.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.25 and its 200 day moving average is $129.80.

A number of brokerages have commented on BIDU. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Baidu from $181.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Baidu from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Baidu from $183.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.94.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

