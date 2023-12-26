SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 4,287 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,287 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $3,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 141.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OTIS shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.43.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.8 %

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $89.11 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $91.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.48 and its 200 day moving average is $84.62. The company has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.09%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.