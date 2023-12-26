SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 88,519 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 88,519 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.10% of SLM worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in SLM during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in SLM by 25.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,676,477 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $107,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,576 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in SLM during the second quarter worth approximately $9,029,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in SLM by 1.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,722,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $109,720,000 after purchasing an additional 117,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM opened at $18.86 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.14. SLM Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $19.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.22). SLM had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 21.83%. The company had revenue of $409.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on SLM from $19.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SLM in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on SLM from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered SLM from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.73.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

