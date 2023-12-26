SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,793 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $3,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NI. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in NiSource by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NiSource by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 106,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 20,064 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in NiSource by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 146,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 58,398 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in NiSource by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,952,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,093,000 after acquiring an additional 447,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $472,000. 94.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NiSource

In other news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $131,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NiSource Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $26.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.86 and a 52-week high of $28.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.46.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 12.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

