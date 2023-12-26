SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 225.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,396 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,908 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 11.9% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward in the second quarter worth approximately $8,876,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 2.7% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 277,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,045,000 after buying an additional 7,199 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward in the second quarter worth approximately $6,540,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 21.1% in the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 229,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,332,000 after buying an additional 40,091 shares during the period. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Woodward

In other news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $341,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,802,276.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total value of $53,974.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,057,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $341,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,802,276.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $135.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.14. Woodward, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.30 and a 12-month high of $140.73.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $777.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.40 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 23.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Woodward in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Woodward from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Woodward in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded Woodward from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Woodward in a report on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Woodward currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.11.

Woodward Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

