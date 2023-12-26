SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 100.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,676 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.10% of Carpenter Technology worth $3,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the second quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the first quarter worth $26,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the second quarter worth $28,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the second quarter worth $32,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark raised their target price on Carpenter Technology from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carpenter Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

Carpenter Technology Price Performance

NYSE:CRS opened at $71.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.66. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $35.72 and a 52-week high of $74.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.09 and a 200 day moving average of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $651.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.15 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carpenter Technology news, Director Charles Douglas Mclane, Jr. sold 3,791 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $251,798.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,006.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

See Also

