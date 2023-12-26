SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stock Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 77,208 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Southern Copper by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 26.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 6,935 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 11.7% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 15.0% in the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 12,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.94.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $87.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $87.76.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 107.24%.

About Southern Copper

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.