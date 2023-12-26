SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 13,030 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 63.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,030 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 64.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,599,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,331,021,000 after buying an additional 1,415,329 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth about $302,241,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,823.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,000,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,681,000 after buying an additional 948,609 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,129,000 after buying an additional 411,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,956,000 after buying an additional 277,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $4,681,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 801,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,511,710.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at $299,486,444.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $412.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $392.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.04. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.99 and a 12 month high of $438.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ODFL. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $416.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $394.95.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

