SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 30,863 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,863 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $576,873,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,020,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,630,000 after buying an additional 1,263,127 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,899,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,159,000 after buying an additional 1,183,298 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,972,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,620,000 after buying an additional 999,186 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.82.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $62.06 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.42. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.73 and a twelve month high of $72.97.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

