SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 3,793 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 32.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,793 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 313.3% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 87.8% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $454.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $455.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $434.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.54. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $331.75 and a 1-year high of $476.35.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.31.

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,561,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,333,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,898 shares of company stock worth $17,987,469 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

