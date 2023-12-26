SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 6,074 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,074 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 281.5% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 32,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBB stock opened at $133.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.12 and its 200 day moving average is $124.84. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $111.83 and a 52-week high of $138.26.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.