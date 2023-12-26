SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 7,574 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 29.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,574 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $3,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LECO. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 1,422.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $218.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.98 and a 12 month high of $219.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.73.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 45.28%. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LECO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 4,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $793,049.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,767.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 4,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $793,049.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,767.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $14,208,444.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,736,655.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,780 shares of company stock worth $17,623,734 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

