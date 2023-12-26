SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $3.25 Million Position in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 101,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Liberty Live Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at $126,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at $602,000. Finally, Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at $990,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $600,739.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,449.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $211,998.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $600,739.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,449.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Liberty Live Group in a report on Monday, August 28th.

Liberty Live Group Stock Performance

Shares of LLYVK stock opened at $36.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.24. Liberty Live Group has a 1 year low of $29.63 and a 1 year high of $39.00.

About Liberty Live Group

Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

