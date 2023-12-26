Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC Sells 214 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,826 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 6.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 346,034 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,894,000 after purchasing an additional 19,882 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 73,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,604,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 28.4% during the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 89,475 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,252,000 after acquiring an additional 19,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 3.5% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $91.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.17. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $118.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.60 billion, a PE ratio of 71.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is presently 23.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at $576,161.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walt Disney news, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DIS

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.