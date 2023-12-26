SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Has $248,000 Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 179.3% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer stock opened at $28.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $160.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.55. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $51.95.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.35.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

