Somerset Trust Co Sells 714 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Somerset Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,632 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 2.6% of Somerset Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 102,306.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,610,509,846 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $83,327,779,000 after buying an additional 1,608,937,176 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 347,569,395 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,983,240,000 after buying an additional 5,924,553 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,505,879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,701,554,000 after buying an additional 2,626,429 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,109,563 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,341,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731,285 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,960,104 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,674,524,000 after purchasing an additional 399,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Raymond James downgraded Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. New Street Research downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO opened at $50.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The firm has a market cap of $203.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

