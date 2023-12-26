Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Position Reduced by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 65.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 77,208 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCCO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,797,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $594,595,000 after acquiring an additional 756,555 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 200.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,179,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,376 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,326,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,659,000 after purchasing an additional 15,306 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,093,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $221,912,000 after purchasing an additional 390,970 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Southern Copper by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,759,000 after acquiring an additional 835,044 shares during the period. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $87.60 on Tuesday. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $87.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.67 and a 200-day moving average of $76.22. The firm has a market cap of $67.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Southern Copper Announces Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 27.66%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.94.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

