S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in S&P Global by 162.5% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 93.1% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:SPGI opened at $434.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $137.76 billion, a PE ratio of 56.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $398.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.87. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $321.14 and a 12-month high of $441.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.78.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

