St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Sells 89 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at $67,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46,300.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $70,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.9% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.80.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of JPM opened at $167.40 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $123.11 and a 52-week high of $169.41. The company has a market capitalization of $483.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.63 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.07%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

