Stantec Inc. (STN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.141 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Stantec has raised its dividend by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years. Stantec has a dividend payout ratio of 18.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Stantec to earn $3.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.6%.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec Stock Performance

Shares of STN stock opened at $78.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.63 and its 200 day moving average is $67.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Stantec has a 52-week low of $46.64 and a 52-week high of $78.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Free Report ) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. Stantec had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $981.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stantec in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 144.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 137.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 41.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 3,779.7% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. 58.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Stantec

About Stantec

(Get Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.