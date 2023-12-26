Stantec Inc. (STN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Shares of Stantec stock opened at C$104.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.07, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$94.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$90.56. Stantec has a twelve month low of C$63.60 and a twelve month high of C$106.33. The firm has a market cap of C$11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.98 by C$0.16. Stantec had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of C$1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.26 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Stantec will post 4.2006593 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Echelon Wealth Partners boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$104.00 to C$116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$112.92.

In related news, Director Gordon Allan Johnston purchased 10,250 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$104.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,067,537.50. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

