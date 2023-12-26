State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 6,556 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,556 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Regency Centers worth $6,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,011,208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 1,112.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,216,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951,637 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 59.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,384,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,028 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 98,059.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,457,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,041,000 after buying an additional 1,456,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,927,000 after buying an additional 890,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on REG. Raymond James upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus raised Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

Regency Centers Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $66.61 on Tuesday. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $68.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.14. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.16.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 125.82%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.