State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $6,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. David J Yvars Group lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 0.6% in the third quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 21,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 1,411.9% in the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 96,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,946,000 after buying an additional 90,335 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 1.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 33,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPOT. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.12.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $189.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $73.93 and a 52-week high of $202.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.17.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.56. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.26% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

About Spotify Technology

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.